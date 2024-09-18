AP Cabinet Meeting begins: Key Decisions on Liquor Policy expected

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting commenced at the Secretariat, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. A primary focus of the meeting is the much-anticipated new liquor policy, which is expected to shape the state's approach to alcohol sales and regulation.

In addition to the liquor policy, the Cabinet will deliberate on the implementation of a new system for volunteers aimed at enhancing community engagement and support. There are also expectations that the girl child fund scheme will be discussed, reflecting the government's commitment to empowering young girls and promoting gender equality.

Furthermore, the Cabinet is set to approve the filling of various vacant posts across multiple sectors, which is anticipated to bolster employment opportunities within the state.