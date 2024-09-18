Live
- Ganesh Visarjan in Hyderabad Runs Smoothly; c Returns to Normal
- Fire Breaks Out in School Bus in Kamareddy; Students Escape Unharmed
- High Court Orders Demolition of BRS Nalgonda Party Office within 15 Days
- Telangana DCM Bhatti Vikramarka Speaks the Importance of MSMEs in New Policy
- CM Revanth Reddy Credits PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh for Industrial Reforms
- Donations pour in for flood victims in Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh thanks
- Iran's president says stronger ties with Russia to mitigate effect of Western sanctions
- India's mobile phone manufacturing rises to Rs 4.1 lakh crore in value: Report
- Taiwan firm denies manufacturing pagers used in Lebanon blasts
- Flag issue: Accused claiming govt supports Palestine, we did nothing wrong, says K’taka HM
Just In
AP Cabinet Meeting begins: Key Decisions on Liquor Policy expected
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting commenced at the Secretariat, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. A primary focus of the meeting is the much-anticipated new liquor policy, which is expected to shape the state's approach to alcohol sales and regulation.
In addition to the liquor policy, the Cabinet will deliberate on the implementation of a new system for volunteers aimed at enhancing community engagement and support. There are also expectations that the girl child fund scheme will be discussed, reflecting the government's commitment to empowering young girls and promoting gender equality.
Furthermore, the Cabinet is set to approve the filling of various vacant posts across multiple sectors, which is anticipated to bolster employment opportunities within the state.