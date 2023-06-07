Live
AP Cabinet meeting concludes, here are the decisions
Highlights: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken many crucial decisions in this meeting.
The cabinet approved the implementation of the Amma Vodi scheme this year, the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Deevena regarding the education sector while coming to employees, the cabinet has approved for the
regularisation of contract employees who have completed five years by June 2, 2024.
The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet approved the decision to allot land to several companies that have signed MoUs at the Global Investor Summit held recently.
The cabinet further approved the drafting of the Bill on Government Pension Scheme besides deciding to implement a new pension scheme under the name AP Guaranteed Pension Bill 2023.
In addition, the decision was taken to install electric meters to 18.58 lakh agricultural electricity connections at Rs. 6,888 crores and approved filling up 706 posts for new medical colleges in the state.
The AP Cabinet approved to give 28 acres of land belonging to the Chittoor Dairy Plant on a lease basis and gave a nod for acquiring a loan of Rs 5000 crore to AP Civil Supplies Corporation. The Cabinet has given its approval to award Jagananna Animuthyalu awards to the students who have excelled in SSC examinations.