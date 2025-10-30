  • Menu
AP Cabinet Meeting Rescheduled Amid Cyclone Concerns

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting originally planned for 7 November has been postponed to 10 November, as announced by the Chief Secretary's office. The office issued a note instructing departmental secretaries to take note of this change.

During the upcoming meeting, the Cabinet will focus on preparations for the investment conference set to take place in Visakhapatnam, delegating organizational responsibilities to all ministers. A cabinet sub-committee has already been established to oversee the arrangements.

Additionally, discussions will include key topics such as the ongoing development of the capital, Amaravati, and land allocation issues. A review of law and order concerns is also likely to be a significant point on the agenda.

The decision to postpone the meeting is reportedly linked to the adverse effects of Cyclone Montha currently impacting the state.

