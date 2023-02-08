AP Cabinet meeting to be held today, to discuss on various issues

AP Cabinet meeting will be held today at 11 am under the chairmanship of CM Jagan. On this occasion, the Council of Ministers will approve the major projects approved by AP SIPB (State Investment Promotion Board). Also, the cabinet will mainly discuss the AP Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam.



Apart from this, the increase of retirement age of the employees of Model Schools and Residential Education Society to 62 years will be discussed. An appropriate decision will be taken on the changes in the guidelines of various welfare schemes offered by the Social Welfare Department. State government will give green signal to key decisions regarding TDD.

The Council of Ministers will give approval to several items for which GOs have already been issued along with the increase in taxes with the Transport Department. Tthe Cabinet Council of Ministers will also discuss the conduct of the Assembly budget meetings.

Also, it is reported that allocations to the state in the central budget, development of Bhogapuram airport, ports, Kadapa steel plant etc. will be discussed in the cabinet. Meanwhile, CM Jagan has already given clarity on Visakhapatnam as the capital. In a meeting held in Delhi, Jagan made it clear that Visakhapatnam is the capital and he is also going there.

With this, it seems that the shifting of the capital to Visakha is also likely to be discussed in the cabinet. It is also known that the distribution of Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses will be extensively discussed in the cabinet meeting.