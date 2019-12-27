AP Cabinet meeting to begin in a while, the state awaits for CM Jagan Reddy's decision on Amaravati

The state cabinet meeting will be held on Friday chaired by Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Several key issues will be discussed at the meeting along with the report presented by the GN Rao Committee on Development and capital. The meeting will also discuss the amendments relating to the purchase of new 104 and 108 vehicles and the appointments of the Governing Councils in the temples.

The meeting will also discuss the reservation to be implemented in local elections. The creation of special economic zones in the state is also likely to be discussed. The CM would meet cabinet sub committee constituted to give report on corruption in TDP govt. It is reported that a ministerial subcommittee will submit a report to the CM on corruption during Chandrababu's rule.

In the wake of cabinet meeting, the police have deployed forces to avoid violence in the state. The farmers have initiated the hunger strike yesterday night in protest to the CM Jagan Reddy's decision of mooting three capitals in the state. All eyes on the cabinet meeting as the decision on the capital would be out today. It remains to be seen what would be the CM Jagan Reddy's decision.

On the other hand, the government has already released Rs 350 crore for the development of Visakhapatnam. Political sources say that CM Jagan seems to be firm on the decision.