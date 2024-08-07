AP Cabinet Meeting Underway, Discusses on Key Issues

Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting has begun and underway under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The cabinet meeting has focused on several crucial matters.

Among the highlights of the meeting is the proposal to abolish the eligibility rule barring individuals with three children from contesting elections in local bodies and cooperative societies.

This potential reform aims to promote inclusivity in political representation and encourage participation from a broader demographic.

Additionally, the cabinet is poised to address the contentious issue of the cancellation of the 217 GO. The cabinet is also expected to consider extending the ban on Maoist activities, a move that underscores the state government's commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.