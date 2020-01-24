Top
AP Cabinet on Monday! Likely to decide on repeal of Council

If the reports are to be believed, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

If the reports are to be believed, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to hold the cabinet meeting next Monday before the start of the assembly meetings. The cabinet will reportedly discuss the issue related to the repeal of the legislative council.

The government, which is furious about the way the proceedings of the bill held in the council on Thursday have discussed the necessity of the council. The member has hinted about the necessity of the council and adjourned the house for Monday to discuss the same matter before taking the decision to that effect.

In the meantime, the cabinet is likely to meet on Monday and later would introduce the dissolution of council bill in the assembly. The controversial bill of decentralization and repeal of CRDA acts has passed in the assembly last Monday.

24 Jan 2020

