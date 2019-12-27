AP Cabinet sub committee meets CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and gives it report on TDP's corruption

The Cabinet sub-committee met with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ministers Anil Kumar Yadav, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and others met at the CM camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. The Cabinet Subcommittee has prepared the report with the assistance of the ACB, Vigilance and Experts on corruption in the past, on land acquisition, irrigation projects, capital works and employment guarantee.

The report was given to the chief minister this morning. The government is expected to investigate the matter soon. The report is likely to be revealed after the Cabinet meeting is over.

The TDP chief Chandrababu has repeatedly accused the government to prove corruption charges during his rule. Chandrababu.sub-committee Against this backdrop, CM Jagan has ordered the authorities to prepare a full report on the irregularities in the previous government.