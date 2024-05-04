Manchu Vishnu's Dream Project ‘Kannappa’ Nears Completion with Star Power

Manchu Vishnu's dream project, ‘Kannappa,’ is a cinematic marvel in the making. This pan-Indian film boasts not only a passionate team but also a stellar cast that transcends boundaries.

With Mohan Babu spearheading the production, the movie promises grandeur like never before. Top stars like Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Sarath Kumar, and Brahmanandam are gracing the screen, making Kannappa a true multi-industry spectacle.



Recently, Akshay Kumar wrapped up his portion of the shoot, reportedly portraying Lord Shiva himself. Vishnu expressed his joy at collaborating with the renowned actor, highlighting the enriching experience.



Prabhas, the final piece of the puzzle, is set to join the sets soon after completing his scheduled commitments. With the majority of filming already complete, including two massive schedules in New Zealand, ‘Kannappa’ is gearing up for a grand Dussehra release.



The viral first look of the movie has only amplified the anticipation, leaving audiences eager to witness this cinematic masterpiece unfold.