Just In
AP Cabinet to meet on Dec 4
Vijayawada: State Cabinet will meet at 11 am on December 4. Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued orders to this effect on Thursday.
The Cabinet is likely to discuss investments and industrialisation for employment generation. In addition, it may take up left over issues of previous Cabinet meeting, including some decisions on municipal and urban administration.
It may be noted that the previous Cabinet gave a nod for three policies, including drone policy, setting up of data centres and providing incentives to semi-conductor industry.
As Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on attracting investments for rapid growth of industrialisation and employment generation, the Cabinet is likely to focus more on industrialisation and employment generation.