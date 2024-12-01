  • Menu
AP cabinet to meet on December 3

In a recent announcement, the Andhra Pradesh government has rescheduled the upcoming cabinet meeting to be held on the 3rd of this month, moving it from its original date of the 4th.

This decision was communicated by Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, who has directed all department heads to submit their proposals by 4 PM this Sunday in preparation for the meeting.

This change aims to streamline discussions and ensure that all necessary inputs are available for the cabinet's agenda. The government encourages timely submissions to facilitate a productive meeting.

