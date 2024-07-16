Live
Just In
AP Cabinet to meet today, to discuss on super six schemes promised during election
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is set to meet today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The main agenda of the meeting will be a discussion on the various schemes implemented by the state government and the election guarantees made by the ruling party.
One of the key topics of discussion is expected to be the budget, as it has been decided to put it on vote on account. This may lead to a lengthy discussion on the Super Six schemes that have been a focus of the government's agenda.
The cabinet is also likely to review the response of the people to the government's initiatives since its formation. Additionally, the proposal for free bus travel for women may be considered during the meeting.
There is also speculation that the cabinet will discuss the white papers that have been presented thus far.