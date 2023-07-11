AP CEO meets Central Election Commission, discusses revision of voter list

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena had a meeting with the Central Election Commission and discussed the special summary revision of the voter list. The meeting with the Deputy Commissioner lasted for approximately three hours. On the 20th of this month, Mukesh Kumar Meena is scheduled to meet with political parties in AP.

As part of the revision process, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit households to verify and update voter details, including the admission of new voters and the removal of deceased individuals from the list.

The Election Commission will convene a meeting in Visakhapatnam on August 2 and 3 to discuss matters such as the appointment of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), voter list preparation, and other related issues in AP. The printing of voter cards in the state has already been completed, and the Chief Electoral Officer's office is working to distribute the cards to new voters as early as possible.