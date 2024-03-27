AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena Issues Guidelines for Election Campaigning Procedures

In anticipation of the upcoming elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has outlined crucial recommendations aimed at streamlining the election campaigning process. Meena emphasized the necessity for political parties to seek permission for conducting house-to-house campaigns, meetings, and rallies to ensure compliance with electoral regulations and procedural norms.

Under the directives laid out by Meena, political parties are required to submit applications through the Suvidha portal to the respective Returning Officer at least 48 hours in advance for authorization to organize assemblies, meetings, and election campaigns. This proactive approach is intended to facilitate a systematic and transparent mechanism for obtaining official permits and permissions in adherence to the electoral guidelines.

The streamlined process mandates that permits for conducting campaign activities will be issued promptly within 24 hours of application submission, ensuring a swift and efficient approval system for political events and gatherings. By implementing this expedited approval timeline, Meena aims to enhance the efficiency of the election campaigning process while upholding the principles of electoral integrity and regulatory compliance.