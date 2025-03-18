Live
AP Chambers requests CBIC to extend GST amnesty scheme
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) in a letter to the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), urged an extension of the GST amnesty scheme and the due date for filing Form 9 (Annual Return) and Form 9C (Reconciliation Statement).
The request is made considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers, including MSMEs, large enterprises and tax professionals, in meeting the compliance deadlines.
President of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Rajasekhar highlighted persistent technical challenges on the GST portal, the increasing compliance burden on tax professionals, frequent amendments and economic disruptions that have affected businesses’ ability to file returns on time.
The MSMEs, in particular, are struggling due to limited resources and complexities in GST reconciliation. They emphasised that the interdependence of Form 9 and Form 9C filings requires both deadlines to be extended to ensure accuracy.
They requested the CBIC to extend the GST Amnesty scheme and push the deadline for Form 9 and Form 9C to June 30, 2025. The extension would provide businesses the necessary time for compliance while also helping the government generate revenue through timely filings. They urged the CBIC to consider the request favourably and announce an extension at the earliest to prevent hardships for businesses and tax professionals.