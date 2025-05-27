AP Chambers suggests interventions for rural development

Vijayawada: A delegation of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), led by President Potluri Bhaskara Rao, met with Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar at his office on Monday and submitted a detailed representation suggesting several strategic interventions to accelerate rural development, industrial growth, and infrastructure enhancement in the State.

During the meeting, Potluri Bhaskara Rao expressed appreciation for the Minister’s proactive efforts in improving rural and telecommunications infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh.

Some of the suggestions include establishment of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) in Amaravati to build rural governance capacities, launch of a rural employment scheme modelled on MNREGA to support Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), setting up of rural skill development centres to equip youth with industry-relevant skills, creation of commodity boards for mango, banana, and palm oil to support crop processing and exports, establishment of Defence and Aerospace manufacturing clusters in strategic locations to promote high-value industries. Telecom coverage needed to be improved in underserved regions of Andhra Pradesh by directing service providers to enhance network quality.

The minister appreciated the Chambers’ proactive role and assured the delegation that the suggestions would be taken up with relevant ministries for further consideration.