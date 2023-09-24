AP CID begins investigation of Naidu for second day, conducts medical tests

Live
The second day of CID investigation of Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case has begun at Rajahmundry Central Jail
The second day of CID investigation of Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case has begun at Rajahmundry Central Jail. CID officials arrived at Rajahmundry Central Jail to carry out the questioning, just as they did on the first day. As per court orders, medical tests were conducted on Chandrababu before the trial began. Subsequently, the CID officials commenced the questioning session in the conference hall of the Central Jail.
Two lawyers represented Chandrababu during the trial. It is worth noting that Chandrababu's CID custody will end today, and will be produced before the court virtually.
In light of the ongoing interrogation of Chandrababu on the second day, police restrictions persist within the premises of Rajahmundry Central Jail. Stringent security measures have been implemented in the surrounding area. The police have been on high alert after IT employees from Hyderabad arrived in Rajahmundry to show solidarity with Chandrababu.
Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers moved Supreme Court challenging the High Court order on quash petition. The supreme court likely to hear the petition tomorrow.