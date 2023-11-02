Live
Just In
AP CID contemplates to attach assets in Fibernet case, to seek ACB Court's permission
The CID officers have reportedly intensified the probe and decided to attach the immovable properties of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu's associates
AMARAVATI: In the ongoing Fiber Grid Case, the AP CID officers have reportedly intensified the probe and decided to attach the immovable properties of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu's associates. The Home Ministry has approved the CID officials' proposal to attach seven immovable properties, and the authorities will file a petition for permission in the ACB Court on Thursday.
The State Home Department has given its approval to the CID's proposal, which includes attaching seven immovable properties belonging to Chandrababu's close associates and the Terasoft company. The CID officials will file a petition in the Vijayawada ACB court seeking permission to attach various properties, including a house in Guntur, a flat in Visakhapatnam, four flats in Hyderabad, agricultural land in Rangareddy district of Telangana, and other properties.
One of the accused, Kanumuri Koteswara Rao, owns a house in Guntur. Neptops Fiber Solutions, where Kanumuri Koteswara Rao is the director, owns a flat in Kirlampudi Layout, Visakhapatnam. Terasoft Company MD T. Gopichand owns a flat in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and another flat is registered in Srinagar Colony in the name of Chandrababu's wife, Pawandevi. Additionally, an agricultural land in Moinabad, Rangareddy District, Telangana, is also set to be attached.