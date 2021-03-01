AP Civic body polls: 7.02L voters to exercise franchise in Kadapa

Kadapa: The district administration which successfully completed the recent Panchayat polls, now going ahead with the Municipal elections scheduled to be held in the March in the district.



Elections would be held for Kadapa Municipal Corporation, Proddaturu, Pulivendula, Rayachoti, Badvel, Jammalamadugu, Yerraguntla and Mydukuru municipalities in the district.

In view of conducting elections smoothly, the administration has set up 722 polling stations in 257 wards and identified 217 polling stations as sensitive and 153 as hyper-sensitive.

Over 7,02, 963 voters will exercise their franchise in all municipalities including Kadapa municipal corporation and 1,144 ballot boxes are being utilised for the purpose.

According to the Collector and district electoral officer Ch Harikiran, in total 3,716 staff in various capacities were deputed for the purpose. In addition to that, 331 micro-observers, 32 Zonal officers and 72 route officers were also deputed for the poll duties.

Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan said that the department has taken all preventive measures for conducting free and fair polling. He said vehicles checkups were intensified at border areas to prevent flow of liquor and unaccounted money. He said bind over cases were booked against anti-social elements under various police station limits in the district.