  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

AP CM Chandrababu and Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan extend Christmas greetings

  • Created On:  25 Dec 2025 12:20 PM IST
AP CM Chandrababu and Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan extend Christmas greetings
X

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has shared his warm Christmas greetings via Twitter, marking the festive occasion that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the messenger of peace.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has shared his warm Christmas greetings via Twitter, marking the festive occasion that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the messenger of peace. He expressed heartfelt wishes that the celebration would illuminate the lives of all.

In his message, Naidu emphasised that the values of love, forgiveness, tolerance, and service exemplified by Christ are increasingly essential in today's society. He reaffirmed his government's support for Christian pastors, highlighting the release of ₹51 crore to provide Rs 5,000 monthly payments to 8,418 pastors over the past year, underscoring the government's commitment to the welfare of the Christian community.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also conveyed his Christmas wishes, expressing his hope that the festive spirit would bring new light to the lives of all believers in the Christian faith.

Tags

Chandrababu Naidu Christmas greetingsAndhra Pradesh government supportChristian community welfarePawan Kalyan wishesbirth of Jesus Christ
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Shibani Akhtar twins with hubby Farhan Akhtar as they celebrate the most beautiful time of the year

Shibani Akhtar twins with hubby Farhan Akhtar as they celebrate the most beautiful time of the year

National News

More
Share it
X