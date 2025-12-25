AP CM Chandrababu and Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan extend Christmas greetings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has shared his warm Christmas greetings via Twitter, marking the festive occasion that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the messenger of peace. He expressed heartfelt wishes that the celebration would illuminate the lives of all.

In his message, Naidu emphasised that the values of love, forgiveness, tolerance, and service exemplified by Christ are increasingly essential in today's society. He reaffirmed his government's support for Christian pastors, highlighting the release of ₹51 crore to provide Rs 5,000 monthly payments to 8,418 pastors over the past year, underscoring the government's commitment to the welfare of the Christian community.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also conveyed his Christmas wishes, expressing his hope that the festive spirit would bring new light to the lives of all believers in the Christian faith.