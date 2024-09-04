Live
Just In
AP CM Chandrababu Cancels Aerial Survey Due to Adverse Weather, Reviews Flood Relief Efforts
In light of unfavorable weather conditions, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has canceled his planned aerial survey and visit to Raypalle scheduled for Wednesday. Instead, the Chief Minister conducted a review meeting at his office to assess ongoing flood relief initiatives.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of effective sanitation and medical aid for flood victims. He directed officials to organize sanitation works efficiently and called for immediate action to remove mud from affected colonies and houses to facilitate recovery efforts.
The Vijayawada Collector is actively overseeing food distribution and sanitation programs aimed at supporting those displaced by the flooding, ensuring that the needs of the affected communities are met promptly and adequately.