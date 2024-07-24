AP CM Chandrababu Criticizes Land Titling Act During debate in Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu voiced strong opposition to the Land Titling Act, describing it as "terrible" and detrimental to landowners. Speaking during debate on land titling act bill, Naidu criticized the previous government for enacting the law without adequate consideration of its implications, expressing his frustration over the issues it has created for citizens.



The Chief Minister highlighted the widespread agitation from the public and advocates against the act, emphasizing the need for greater awareness among the populace regarding their land rights. He cautioned that if the controversial legislation were to remain in effect, it could severely undermine property rights for many citizens in the state.

Naidu's remarks came as part of the discussion surrounding the repeal bill for the Land Titling Act, which he claims has caused significant complications for landowners. Amidst growing concerns, the CM reiterated the importance of safeguarding the rights of individuals over their properties.