AP CM Chandrababu lauds TDP activists at successful Mahanadu in Kadapa

Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, held a teleconference with TDP MLAs, MPs, senior party leaders, and grassroots activists on Friday. During the meeting, he commended the successful organisation of the Kadapa Mahanadu, highlighting the collaborative effort of the district leadership.

"The Kadapa Mahanadu has showcased that effective leadership can ensure the smooth execution of any programme," Naidu remarked, extending his congratulations to the leaders and activists involved. He expressed his appreciation for the ministers who, in their roles as activists, inspired others and attracted enthusiastic participation from the public.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of promoting the six laws from the ‘My Telugu Family’ initiative introduced at the Mahanadu. He asserted that the coalition government is fulfilling the trust bestowed upon it by the citizens, noting positive feedback regarding the various schemes and development programmes rolled out in the past year.

Naidu outlined the achievements of his administration and the upcoming plans to be communicated to the public. He urged leaders to engage more with the community and to consistently discuss governmental initiatives.

To reinforce this connection, Naidu shared his own practice of participating in monthly pension distribution programmes, encouraging MLAs to do the same as part of their duty to serve the impoverished.

He announced that two significant welfare schemes—the Mother's Salutation and Annadata—will be launched in June, and that women will receive free bus travel from August 15. Additionally, he revealed plans to announce a welfare calendar soon to ensure comprehensive support for all citizens.