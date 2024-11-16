AP CM Chandrababu meets union ministers in Delhi, to visit Mumbai today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is undertaking a busy schedule during his visit to New Delhi and Mumbai, focusing on political campaigns and strategic meetings with key government officials.

On Saturday afternoon, CM Naidu is set to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit before heading to Mumbai at 2 p.m. There, he will participate in the campaign for the Maharashtra elections, supporting NDA candidates in the Thane and Bhiwandi areas. His campaign activities are scheduled to continue on Sunday, with appearances in the Sion Kolivadi and Worli regions.

During his time in Delhi, Chief Minister Naidu met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss several critical issues. Key topics included ensuring that upcoming loans from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Andhra Pradesh are processed without hurdles. Minister Sitharaman also highlighted the necessity to address the deficit in the state budget and ensure adequate funding allocation for AP.

In addition, discussions were held regarding the ongoing construction of the Polavaram irrigation project and the interlinking of rivers, emphasizing the importance of these initiatives for the state's development.

CM Naidu also took the opportunity to meet Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, where he expressed his desire to attract foreign investment to Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister's meetings and campaign efforts underline his commitment to not only advancing state interests but also bolstering political alliances ahead of the Maharashtra elections.