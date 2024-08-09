AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh wishes tribals on International Tribals Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh took to the social media platform X to extend their wishes to tribal communities on the occasion of International Tribals Day. CM Naidu emphasized the core belief of the Telugu Desam Party that tribals should actively participate in the mainstream of society. He highlighted the numerous programs initiated during the Telugu Desam regime aimed at enhancing the education, medical care, and overall living standards of tribal people.

Naidu noted that special welfare and development initiatives have been launched specifically for tribal communities, including efforts to promote Araku coffee and other tribal products on an international scale. He remarked, “Protecting the tribal communities means upholding Indian culture,” showcasing a strong commitment to preserving indigenous heritage.

Minister Lokesh also extended wishes, addressing the tribal brothers and sisters on the occasion of World Adivasi Day. In his message, he recognized the unique spirit of the adivasis, describing them as "pure minds" who cherish nature and give freely to society without expectation of return. Through their messages, both leaders reinforced the government's dedication to uplifting and supporting tribal communities in their journey towards progress.