AP CM Chandrababu Naidu releases white paper on financial status of the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister released a white paper detailing financial irregularities attributed to the previous YSR Congress Party regime, while also outlining the state's financial journey since its bifurcation. CM Naidu noted the challenges faced during the bifurcation of the state, stating that there were times when even pensions were delayed. He emphasized that Andhra Pradesh, with its limited urban areas, has a low income compared to the united Andhra Pradesh, which saw 46 percent go to Andhra and 54 percent to Telangana.

The Chief Minister pointed out the ongoing issues surrounding Schedule 9 and 10 of the Bifurcation Act, which remain unresolved. Naidu stressed the need for the development of the services sector.



Highlighting the state's potential, he pointed out its vast coastline as an opportunity for growth, asserting that with proper development, Andhra Pradesh can progress on par with Telangana. Emphasizing infrastructure, Naidu outlined the significance of the Polavaram irrigation project, proclaiming that its completion would allow irrigation for every acre of land. He stated, "We have completed the Pattiseema project by spending Rs. 1667 crores, which has generated an income of Rs. 44 thousand crores. Unfortunately, even Pattiseema was not managed properly during the Vaikapa's rule."



Naidu also discussed the advancements in regional infrastructure, mentioning the development of airports in Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, and Kadapa, and noted that 8 lakh people have received skill training under various initiatives. Additionally, he highlighted the progress on the Visakha-Chennai and Chennai-Bangalore industrial corridors.



Despite the challenges, Naidu confirmed that his administration allocated 34 percent of the state budget to welfare initiatives in the last term and set aside Rs. 11,762 crores for the Polavaram project. He concluded by asserting, "Had TDP continued in power, Polavaram would have been completed by 2021," reiterating his commitment to the state's development and prosperity.