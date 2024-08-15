AP CM Chandrababu to launch Anna canteens today in Gudivada

The coalition government of Andhra Pradesh is re-launching rice canteens, known as Anna canteens, offering meals for just 5 rupees. The initiative is set to commence today, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations.

A total of 203 canteens are planned across the state, with 180 already established and 100 set to open in the first phase. The inaugural Anna canteen will be launched in Gudivada, Krishna district, by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. In addition to this, other ministers, MLAs, MPs, and public representatives will inaugurate the remaining 99 canteens in their respective constituencies.

During his visit to Krishna district, CM Naidu will interact with locals to discuss the initiative and its impact on the community. However, it is worth noting that due to election regulations, the establishment of Anna canteens in Visakhapatnam is not anticipated at this time. The first phase will focus on 17 districts across Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing the government’s commitment to alleviating hunger and providing support to the needy.