MP Raghuram demands high-level committee on Polavaram project

Khammam: MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy has demanded that a high-level committee be constituted to resolve the Polavaram threat, saying that the project being constructed by Andhra Pradesh will have a severe impact on Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

To this end, he mentioned this issue in the Lok Sabha on Friday through Rule 377 and requested the Union Water Resources Minister. He said that the target is to use the Godavari river with a full reser-voir level (FRL) of +45.72 meters and a storage capacity of 194.60 TMC.

He said that due to the backwater effect of this project, many areas and agricultural lands in Bur-gampadu, Ashwapuram, and Dummugudem mandals of Bhadradri Kothagudem district will be submerged. He said that about 1,090 acres will have to be lost. The Khammam MP said that flood barriers were built in 2002-03 to protect Bhadrachalam and its surrounding areas from the effects of Godavari floods. He said that the backwater effect is severe due to Kinnerasani and Murredu streams.

He said that Bhadrachalam has recently experienced severe floods and the State government has allocated Rs 4,100 crores for the construction of additional flood banks.

He said that there is a proposal to build embankments for 83 km on both sides of the Godavari from Sanjeev Reddypalem to Ammagaripalli and from Bhadrachalam to Dummugudem mandal to stop the flood.