Live
- LoP Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad on August 1 to meet landslide-hit families
- Mahindra & Mahindra posts 5 pc net profit drop in Q1, sales up on strong SUV demand
- UPSC scans 15 years’ data of 15K IAS candidates, only Puja Khedkar emerges as black sheep
- Indians lost over 15 billion hours on hold to customer service in 2023, resulting in $55 billion in economic loss output
- IIT Madras-IDBI Bank launch cybersecurity lab
- BHEL piles up Rs 211 crore loss in April-June quarter
- Tobacco Economy: From Deficit to Surplus
- 'Growing Green Friends Together' activity for kids organised
- Evacuation reported at Slovakia's Bratislava Airport after bomb alert
- Reached settlement with Byju’s on repayment of Rs 158 cr dues: BCCI to NCLAT
Just In
AP CM Chandrababu to Visit Srisailam tomorrow: All arrangements in place
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Srisailam on Thursday. Officials are making extensive arrangements for the visit, with heightened security measures already underway.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Srisailam on Thursday. Officials are making extensive arrangements for the visit, with heightened security measures already underway. Specialized teams including Greyhounds, bomb squads, and special party police have begun thorough searches of the Nallamala forests surrounding Srisailam to ensure utmost safety.
District Collector Rajakumari and Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana conducted an on-site inspection of the preparations at both the Srisailam temple and the reservoir. They also evaluated the readiness of the Sundipenta public arena and helipad, which are crucial to the CM's itinerary. Security personnel are conducting meticulous checks, employing bomb detection units and canine squads at the helipad to guarantee a secure environment for the Chief Minister's visit.
The CM's itinerary includes his arrival at the Sundipenta helipad at 9:50 am, followed by a visit to the Swami Ammavar shrine. He is scheduled to conduct the Jala Harati program at the Srisaila project and later tour the Kudigattu Hydropower Station. Additionally, Chandrababu plans to engage in discussions with members of the Sunnipenta Water Users Association before concluding his visit in the afternoon.
Collector Rajakumari has instructed officials across all departments to expedite their respective tasks to ensure a successful visit for Chief Minister Chandrababu.