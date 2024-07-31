AP CM Chandrababu to Visit Srisailam tomorrow: All arrangements in place

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Srisailam on Thursday. Officials are making extensive arrangements for the visit, with heightened security measures already underway. Specialized teams including Greyhounds, bomb squads, and special party police have begun thorough searches of the Nallamala forests surrounding Srisailam to ensure utmost safety.



District Collector Rajakumari and Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana conducted an on-site inspection of the preparations at both the Srisailam temple and the reservoir. They also evaluated the readiness of the Sundipenta public arena and helipad, which are crucial to the CM's itinerary. Security personnel are conducting meticulous checks, employing bomb detection units and canine squads at the helipad to guarantee a secure environment for the Chief Minister's visit.

The CM's itinerary includes his arrival at the Sundipenta helipad at 9:50 am, followed by a visit to the Swami Ammavar shrine. He is scheduled to conduct the Jala Harati program at the Srisaila project and later tour the Kudigattu Hydropower Station. Additionally, Chandrababu plans to engage in discussions with members of the Sunnipenta Water Users Association before concluding his visit in the afternoon.

Collector Rajakumari has instructed officials across all departments to expedite their respective tasks to ensure a successful visit for Chief Minister Chandrababu.