AP CM Chandrababu Wishes People a Joyous Vinayaka Chaturthi

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended warm wishes to the public on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, hoping that Lord Ganesh, who is honored first during the celebrations, bestows good fortune upon all. In his tweet, CM Naidu acknowledged the recent hardships faced by the residents of Vijayawada due to severe flooding, which has impacted the festivities as streets were covered with canopies to accommodate the celebrations.

The Chief Minister assured the public that efforts are underway to alleviate their suffering and restore normalcy. "I wish that Ganapati sees that no calamity befalls the state in the coming days," Naidu expressed, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting affected communities during this challenging time.


