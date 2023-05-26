AP CM Jagan Meets Union Finance Minister Seetharaman

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a 30 minute meeting with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman.

Jagan is said to have thanked the Finance Minister for releasing Rs 10k crore pending funds to the state. YSRCP parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy and Mithun Reddy accompanied the chief minister.

Jagan is scheduled to attend the Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday. He would also participate in the inaugural function of the new Parliament Building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.