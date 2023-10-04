AP CM likely to visit Delhi on Friday

Vijayawada: The fast changing political scenario in the state spurred by the developments following the arrest of leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, the support extended to him by Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, who is a partner in the NDA, and the hurried announcement of alliance between Jana Sena and TDP and the support extended by left parties to the new alliance has made Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rush to Delhi; in all likelihood on October 6.



During his two-day stay in Delhi, Jagan Mohan Reddy proposes to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah if he gets the appointments.

This sudden decision of the Chief Minister’s Delhi visit assumes importance in the wake of the recent arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case, the alleged involvement of Nara Lokesh in inner ring road case and the legal battle Naidu had taken up and also the decision of Jagan to start working from the camp office in Visakhapatnam from Dasara are likely to figure during the discussions Jagan would have with Modi and Amit Shah.

However, it is not known whether Jagan had taken the decision to go to Delhi on his own or he has been asked by the Centre to come to explain the political developments.

Sources said that Jagan would apprise Modi and Shah regarding the details of the case and why CID arrested Naidu. He will inform them that during the TDP regime many scams had taken place, including Amaravati inner ring road and assignment lands in which the family members of Naidu and some of those who worked with him were benefitted. It is learnt that the fast-changing political equations was causing concern for the YSRCP.

However, Jagan is unlikely to address any media conference during his stay in Delhi to counter the campaign against the government launched by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for the past ten day in the capital.