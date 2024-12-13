  • Menu
Sreeleela inaugurates South India Shopping Mall at Ongole

Sreeleela inaugurates South India Shopping Mall at Ongole
Film actress Sreeleela inaugurating South India Shopping Mall along with the members of management in Ongole on Thursday

Highlights

Film actress Sreeleela inaugurated the 38th showroom of South India Shopping Mall in a pompous ceremony here on Thursday.

Ongole : Film actress Sreeleela inaugurated the 38th showroom of South India Shopping Mall in a pompous ceremony here on Thursday. The Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Sanathanuthalapadu MLA B N Vijay Kumar, town mayor Gangada Sujatha, and others joined the inauguration programme.

Along with her grandfather Nidamanuri Nageswara Rao, Sreeleela arrived at the showroom and waved to her fans, who had been waiting for a long time. She was welcomed by the directors of the shopping mall Suresh, Abhinay, Rakesh, and Kesav.

Suresh expressed happiness over the launch of their showroom in Ongole and assured that they would provide a series of clothes that are finest in quality and fashion, reflecting the likes and interests of the patrons.

Abhinay announced that their showroom is welcoming everyone to witness the traditional and modern collections that are suitable for wearing during the coming Christmas, New Year, and Sankranti festivals. Rakesh assured that their products are of great quality, but are at affordable prices for everyone. Kesav said that they are always ready to fulfill the wishes of the customers, by bringing their desired models and fashions.

