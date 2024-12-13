Inter-state burglar arrested

Chirala : The Bapatla district police have arrested an inter-state burglar Kasthuri Appanna alias Sreenu alias Veerappanna, who was wanted in approximately 40 cases across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

The Chirala I Town Police arrested the accused, under the supervision of Chirala DSP Md Moin guided by Bapatla District SP Tushar Dudi, near the railway station on Thursday, recovered stolen property worth Rs 7.41 lakh, including 98 grams of gold ornaments and 150 grams of silver jewellery. The recovered items include various gold and silver ornaments such as necklaces, rings, and other precious items. Explaining the case details, DSP Moin said that they appointed two special teams to track the thieves and burglars committing thefts in the houses in the town. Using the latest technology, they tracked and arrested the accused, Appanna, who hails from Ullapalli village in the East Godavari district.

He said that though about 40 cases are pending against the accused, they recovered gold and silver jewellery related to five cases registered at Chirala I town, Bikkavolu, and Gudur II town police stations, worth Rs 7.41 lakh.

The Bapatla SP Tushar Dudi commended the investigation team, particularly the Chirala I town Inspector M Srinivasarao, SI K Kamalakar, and their team members for their excellent work in tracking and arresting the inter-state burglar.