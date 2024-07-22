Live
- Karnataka landslide tragedy: As political slugfest erupts, Army joins rescue operations
- Budget will lay foundation for 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi urges MPs to rise above party lines
- Lesser Googling and more naps may help reduce dementia
- Paris Olympics 2024: BCCI announces INR 8.5 crore monetary support to Indian athletes
- Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali goddess promises of good rains in Bhavishyavani
- Shubham Bansal to be back as Tirupati JC
- Netflix to premiere docu-film on visionary director SS Rajamouli; drops trailer
- Producer Dil Raju reveals release plans for Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’
- Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Faces Legal Challenge Over Religious Portrayal
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Introduce Usernames for Web Version
Just In
CM serious on Madanapalle RDO office incident
Highlights
Directed the DGP to rush to Madanapalle by a chopper
Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his anger on Madanapalle RDO office incident which was set ablaze on Sunday night. He reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary, Intelligence Chief, CMO, DGP and CID chief.
According to primary reports the officials were of the view that several files relating to assigned lands were burnt in the incident. Itvwas felt that there was a conspiracy and not an accident.
The CM asked the DGP to rush to Madanapalle immediately and file a report to him by evening. The DGP and CID chief will be coming to Madanapalle in a few hours to take stock of the situation. The enquiry will focus on whether there is any conspiracy or it is an accident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS