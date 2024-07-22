CM serious on Madanapalle RDO office incident

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his anger on Madanapalle RDO office incident which was set ablaze on Sunday night. He reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary, Intelligence Chief, CMO, DGP and CID chief.

According to primary reports the officials were of the view that several files relating to assigned lands were burnt in the incident. Itvwas felt that there was a conspiracy and not an accident.

The CM asked the DGP to rush to Madanapalle immediately and file a report to him by evening. The DGP and CID chief will be coming to Madanapalle in a few hours to take stock of the situation. The enquiry will focus on whether there is any conspiracy or it is an accident.