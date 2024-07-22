  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM serious on Madanapalle RDO office incident

CM serious on Madanapalle RDO office incident
x
Highlights

Directed the DGP to rush to Madanapalle by a chopper

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his anger on Madanapalle RDO office incident which was set ablaze on Sunday night. He reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary, Intelligence Chief, CMO, DGP and CID chief.

According to primary reports the officials were of the view that several files relating to assigned lands were burnt in the incident. Itvwas felt that there was a conspiracy and not an accident.

The CM asked the DGP to rush to Madanapalle immediately and file a report to him by evening. The DGP and CID chief will be coming to Madanapalle in a few hours to take stock of the situation. The enquiry will focus on whether there is any conspiracy or it is an accident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X