AP CM YS Jagan and Chandrababu wishes Telugu people on Dussehra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has wished the people of Telugu states on the occasion of Dussehra through his Twitter handle. He said that he wish the people of the two Telugu states be blessed by Jaganmatha with wealth, happiness and health. "I wish everyone's dreams come true," said YS Jagan.







రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ విజయదశమి శుభాకాంక్షలు. జగన్మాత ఆశీస్సులతో ప్రతి కుటుంబం సిరి సంపదలతో, ఆనంద, ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో విలసిల్లాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. ప్రతి ఒక్కరి ఆశలు ఫలించి, ఆశయాలు నెరవేరాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 5, 2022





On the other hand, Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh extended Dussehra greetings to Telugu people. Speaking on this occasion, Chandrababu said that Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil. Chandrababu said that with the blessings of goddess Kanaka Durga, people would be blessed with all the good and happiness and prosper well.

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh also wished that with the blessings of, everyone should be happy and successful in all the endeavours.