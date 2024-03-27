  • Menu
AP CM YS Jagan begins bus yatra from Idupulapaya

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan's 'Memanta Siddham' Bus Yatra commenced today as he kicked off his election campaign from Idupulapaya.

Jagan, who arrived at Idupulapaya from Tadepalli, offered interfaith prayers at his father's YS Ghat.

The program was also attended by Jagan's mother Vijayamma, who blessed him with a kiss before flagging off the bus yatra.

The event marked the beginning of what promises to be an intense and spirited campaign ahead of the upcoming elections.


