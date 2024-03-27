Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
AP CM YS Jagan begins bus yatra from Idupulapaya
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan's 'Memanta Siddham' Bus Yatra commenced today as he kicked off his election campaign from Idupulapaya.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan's 'Memanta Siddham' Bus Yatra commenced today as he kicked off his election campaign from Idupulapaya.
Jagan, who arrived at Idupulapaya from Tadepalli, offered interfaith prayers at his father's YS Ghat.
The program was also attended by Jagan's mother Vijayamma, who blessed him with a kiss before flagging off the bus yatra.
The event marked the beginning of what promises to be an intense and spirited campaign ahead of the upcoming elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT