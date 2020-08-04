AP CM YS Jagan expresses condolence to Vangapandu Prasada Rao over his death

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of North Andhra folk singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao. The news that he is no more hurts a lot. He changed folklore into his tune and became the Akshara commander of the North Andhra movement. He will remain in the history of Telugu literature and art expressed his deepest condolences to his family on the death of Vangapandu.

Deputy CM Pushpasreevani mourned the death of famous folk artist Vangapandu Prasada Rao. To this extent she said the late singer took the north Andhra folklore to the global level. We are all proud that he is a resident of our area in Vizianagaram district. He inspired the people with his songs, writings and performances. "Vangapanduis a great artist who was moved with the plight of the people of North Andhra for 5 decades with his songs; his death was a great loss to the people of North Andhra," Dy CM said. His family will always be respected by the YSR Congress Party, may his soul rest in peace, she opined.

Vangapandu Prasada Rao (77) has passed away. He had been ill for the past few days and died at his residence in Pedabondapalli, Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram district on Tuesday morning.