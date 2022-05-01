AP CM YS Jagan extend greetings on May Day

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday conveyed his greetings to all the labourers on May Day. The Chief Minister took to his Twitter handle and tweeted that there is hardwork is the greater property that one can have. He stated that there is no development without the contribution of labourers. YS Jagan wished May Day for all the hardworking labourers on the occasion.

It is to mention here that May Day is celebrated on May 1 every year marking labourers day. In 1889, May Day was chosen as the date for International Workers' Day by the socialists and communists of the Second International, as well as anarchists, labor activists, and leftists in general around the world, to commemorate the Haymarket affair in Chicago and the struggle for an eight-hour working day. International Workers' Day is also called "May Day", but it is a different celebration from the traditional May Day.