AP collects GST of Rs. 3,157 crore in February 2022, a 19 percent rise from the last year

Andhra Pradesh registers a hike in GST collection in February this year. It has collected GST of Rs 3,157 crore in February 2022, an increase of 19% over February 2021. Meanwhile, GST revenue in Telangana grew by 13% to Rs 4,113 crore. Despite restrictions in many states in the wake of the Omicron variant, there has been an increase in GST collections.



On the other hand, GST revenue across the country crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark for the fifth time. According to the Finance Ministry, gross GST collection in February this year was Rs 1,33,026 crore. This is 18% higher than last year. The gross revenue of GST in February was Rs 1,33,026 crore, of which CGST (Central GST) was Rs 24,435 crore and SGST (State GST) was Rs. 30,779 crores.

The total IGST (Integrated-GST) was Rs. 67,471 crore and the cess was Rs 10,340 crore, including Rs 33,837 crore on imports of goods. Revenue from imports in the last month was 38% higher than last year.