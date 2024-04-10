Live
Just In
AP Congress announces second list of candidates
The Congress party in Andhra Pradesh has announced its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The list includes names for six Lok Sabha seats and 12 assembly constituencies.
For the Lok Sabha seats, the candidates are as follows:
1. Visakhapatnam – Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy
2. Anakapalli – Vegi Venkatesh
3. Eluru – Kavuri Lavanya
4. Narasa Raopet – Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar
5. Nellore – King of Koppula
6. Tirupati (SC) – Dr. Chinta Mohan
In addition, the party has finalized candidates for the following assembly constituencies:
1. Tekkali – Killi Kriparani
2. Bhimili – King of Addala Venkatavarma
3. Visakhapatnam South – Vasupalli Santosh
4. Gajuwaka – Lakkaraju Rama Rao
5. Araku Valley (ST) – Shetty Gangadharaswamy
6. Narsipatnam – R. Sri Ramamurthy
7. Gopalapuram (SC) – Sodadasi Martin Luther
8. Yarragondapalem (SC) – Dr. Budala Ajitha Rao
9. Parchur – Nallagorla Shiva Srilakshmi Jyoti
10. Santanuthalapadu (SC) – Vijeshraj Palaparthi
11. Gangadhara Nellore (SC) – Demons of Ramesh Babu
12. Puthalapattu (SC) – MS Babu
The Congress Party General Secretary KC Venugopal issued a statement on Tuesday night announcing the finalization of these candidates. The party is gearing up for the elections with hopes of making an impact in Andhra Pradesh.