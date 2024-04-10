AP Congress announces second list of candidates

The Congress party in Andhra Pradesh has announced its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The list includes names for six Lok Sabha seats and 12 assembly constituencies.

For the Lok Sabha seats, the candidates are as follows:

1. Visakhapatnam – Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy

2. Anakapalli – Vegi Venkatesh

3. Eluru – Kavuri Lavanya

4. Narasa Raopet – Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar

5. Nellore – King of Koppula

6. Tirupati (SC) – Dr. Chinta Mohan

In addition, the party has finalized candidates for the following assembly constituencies:

1. Tekkali – Killi Kriparani

2. Bhimili – King of Addala Venkatavarma

3. Visakhapatnam South – Vasupalli Santosh

4. Gajuwaka – Lakkaraju Rama Rao

5. Araku Valley (ST) – Shetty Gangadharaswamy

6. Narsipatnam – R. Sri Ramamurthy

7. Gopalapuram (SC) – Sodadasi Martin Luther

8. Yarragondapalem (SC) – Dr. Budala Ajitha Rao

9. Parchur – Nallagorla Shiva Srilakshmi Jyoti

10. Santanuthalapadu (SC) – Vijeshraj Palaparthi

11. Gangadhara Nellore (SC) – Demons of Ramesh Babu

12. Puthalapattu (SC) – MS Babu

The Congress Party General Secretary KC Venugopal issued a statement on Tuesday night announcing the finalization of these candidates. The party is gearing up for the elections with hopes of making an impact in Andhra Pradesh.











