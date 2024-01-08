AP Congress appoints Tulsi Reddy as the Rajampet Parliament Coordinator

On Monday, August 1, 2024, the Congress Party State Secretary Gham Charles Garu expressed his joy over the appointment of Tulasi Reddy as the Rajampet Parliament Coordinator for the Congress Party.

He conveyed his happiness at being chosen for the role in Rajampet and stated that all the leaders in the Parliament would be treated fairly. Gidugu Rudra Raju, the State Congress president who made the appointment, also expressed his gratitude.

Former District Sevadal Chairperson Sheikh Gausia and District Leader P Nagarani attended the program, along with SC cell leader Anand and others.







