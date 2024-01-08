Live
- Arbitration tribunal's decision credit positive for Delhi International Airport: Moody’s
- Hindupuram YSRCP MLA candidate welcome Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in constituency
- Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch with 16GB storage
- One league being successful makes a lot of sense for others to follow suit, says Anjum Chopra on Super-sub rule in ILT20
- Jagananna Visakha West Cricket League ended
- Mamata's comments spice up 'old guard' versus 'new faces' spat in Trinamool
- Nifty ends lower after two session rally
- Rs 10 lakh cr taking mutual funds AUM from Rs 40 lakh cr to Rs 50 lakh cr amassed in just over a year
- Microsoft to Retire WordPad: A 30-Year Journey Comes to an End in Windows 11 Update
- Kichcha Sudeepa drops first look of Upendra-starrer ‘World of UI’
Just In
AP Congress appoints Tulsi Reddy as the Rajampet Parliament Coordinator
Highlights
On Monday, August 1, 2024, the Congress Party State Secretary Gham Charles Garu expressed his joy over the appointment of Tulsi Reddy
On Monday, August 1, 2024, the Congress Party State Secretary Gham Charles Garu expressed his joy over the appointment of Tulasi Reddy as the Rajampet Parliament Coordinator for the Congress Party.
He conveyed his happiness at being chosen for the role in Rajampet and stated that all the leaders in the Parliament would be treated fairly. Gidugu Rudra Raju, the State Congress president who made the appointment, also expressed his gratitude.
Former District Sevadal Chairperson Sheikh Gausia and District Leader P Nagarani attended the program, along with SC cell leader Anand and others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS