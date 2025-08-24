Live
- Science teacher poisons students after tiff with principal
- Rs 150 cr needed to resume urea production at RFCL
- Aid extended to kin of deceased TDP cadre
- “Humare Ram” Magnum opus set to enchant Hyderabad audiences
- Vigilance officials conduct inspections on fertilizer shops
- Freshers’ Day celebrated
- CEAT recruitment drive at PVKK Degree & PG College
- The Heartbeat of Bharat: A soulful tribute to India’s timeless culture
- Focus on sanitation in villages: Collector
- Adequate fertilizer stocks available for farmers: AO
AP delegates visit TG under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 prog
Highlights
Tirupati: As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 program, a five-day study tour is being organized for the state municipal commissioners in Telangana and Tamil Nadu regions to study various issues for the implementation of solid waste management across the state as per the instructions of the Andhra Pradesh government.
Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner YO Nandan along with team members on Saturday visited the Bio CNG plant, slaughter house and integrated marketing centers under the Siddipet town municipality limits in Telangana state.
