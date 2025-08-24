  • Menu
AP delegates visit TG under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 prog
Tirupati: As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 program, a five-day study tour is being organized for the state municipal commissioners in Telangana and Tamil Nadu regions to study various issues for the implementation of solid waste management across the state as per the instructions of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner YO Nandan along with team members on Saturday visited the Bio CNG plant, slaughter house and integrated marketing centers under the Siddipet town municipality limits in Telangana state.

