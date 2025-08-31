Live
AP DGP offers prayers to Tirumala Lord
Tirumala: AP Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday morning. On his arrival in front of Srivari Temple, the priests and officials welcomed the DGP.
After the Lord’s darshan, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presented Sri Vari Prasadam, Theertha Prasadams, and Lord’s laminated photo. Temple’s Veda pundits blessed him with Vedic Hymns at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
