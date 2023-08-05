AP DGP orders inquiry on Punganur clashes, says will not tolerate violence

DGP Rajendranath Reddy has responded to the Punganur incident and ordered an inquiry. He has directed DIG Ammireddy and SP Rishant to investigate the matter. The DGP stated that the policemen were injured in an attack and that vehicles were intentionally set on fire.

He said that the authorities have identified individuals involved in stone-pelting and opined that strict actions will be taken against those who disturb law and order. "CCTV footage is being analyzed, and many suspects have already been identified. The movements of others are also under monitoring and the investigation will also consider the case of a route plan change by Chandrababu," DGP said.

The DGP said that there is preliminary information regarding those responsible for the incident, and attention is being given to provocative speeches. DGP Rajendranath Reddy issued a warning that any disruption to law and order will not be tolerated.