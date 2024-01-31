AP discoms rank among top 10 in the country

Vijayawada: The three power distribution companies (discoms) of the state ranked in top 10 discoms among 62 rated discoms in the country, according to a report on Consumer Service Ratings of discoms launched by Union ministry of power for the performance of discoms for 2022-23.

The AP Central Power Distribution Company, AP Eastern Power Distribution Company and AP Southern Power Distribution Company have been recognised at national level by Union ministry of power based on the efforts, actions and achievements by AP discoms in the area of operation and reliability, connection and other services, metering, billing and connection, fault rectification and grievance redressal.

Special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand in a statement here on Tuesday appreciated the chairman and managing directors of discoms I Prudhvi Tej, K Santosha Rao and engineers, staff of all the three discoms for getting A-grade.

Congratulating the discoms for taking steps in reducing the distribution losses to 5.31 per cent now from 6.70 per cent in 2017-18, the special chief secretary said that all the three discoms are successful in providing 24x7 reliable power supply.

In response, CMD of APEPDCL Prudhvi Tej explained that as part of ensuring quality and reliability, APEPDCL has taken up the HVDS works in West Godavari District with an expenditure of Rs 143.51 crore.

CMD of APCPDCL and APSPDCL K Santosha Rao said the average hours of power supply in APSPDCL for 2022-23 extended per day in rural areas is 23:44 hours, in urban areas 23:52 hours and for industrial areas 23:54 hours.

About metering, billing and connection, he said that the defective meters are being replaced in stipulated time and 100 per cent meter reading and billing is carried out through IR port without manual intervention. He also said that Billing SMS alerts are being sent to the registered mobile numbers of the consumers of 62.33 lakh.