AP don't have to learn anything from Harish, KCR or TRS: Min Amarnath

Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath
 Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath 

Highlights

Responding to comments made by Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao, Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath asked him to criticise his uncle and KCR if he has issues with him instead of targeting Andhra Pradesh.

Amaravati: Responding to comments made by Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao, Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath asked him to criticise his uncle and KCR if he has issues with him instead of targeting Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to the media here on Friday, he stated that AP has nothing to learn from KCR, Harish Rao or TRS.

Amarnath mentioned that incident of Harish kicking a government official in AP Bhavan at the height of Telangana agitation is still fresh in the minds of people. "Harish should decide himself as to whether he wants to support KCR or Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao," he asked.

The minister pointed out that Infosys will commence its operations in Visakhapatnam from Saturday onwards. "In the first phase, 1,000 software engineers will be employed," he added and credited development of IT sector in Vizag to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

