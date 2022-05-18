AP EAPCET 2022: Intermediate marks weightage for the exam removed

The Higher Education Council has abolished the inter-marks weightage for AP EAPCET 2022-23, which is intended for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharma courses. The marks obtained in the EAPCET will be taken 100% weightage. Higher Education Secretary Prof. B. Sudhir Prem Kumar on Tuesday issued a statement to this effect. So far 25 per cent of the marks in AP EAPCET have been given to the marks. However, Inter Board decided to pass all the students in the wake of coronavirus outbreak last two years.



In this context, the government has abolished the weightage for inter-marks in the 2021–22 EAPCET. Current Second year Inter students who failed to appear for the exams last year were declared all pass and onducted advanced supplementary examinations for them for betterment of marks.



Under these circumstances, the academy recently wrote a letter to the government on the issue. The Department of Higher Education, after examining this, once again directed the Board of Higher Education to give 100% weightage to the marks obtained in the EAPCET and to declare the ranks based on their merit. The council has recently issued a statement to this effect.



The higher education council has already issued a notification to AP EAPCET. By the 10th of this month, a total of 2.60 lakh people had applied 1,88,417 students for the engineering stream and over 86,000 for the Bi.PC stream. This number will increase further with the late fee. The entrance test will be conducted for engineering stream students in ten sessions from July 4 to 8, as well as for BPC stream students in four sessions on July 11 and 12.