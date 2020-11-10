AP ECET 2020 counselling extended till November 11, seats to be allotted on 13

AP ECET 2020 convener MM Nayak issued orders extending the deadline for the counseling. The deadline for processing, payment of fees, verification of certificates of education, selection of colleges, courses extended till November 11 while seats will be allocated on the November 13th. Those who did not attend for the verification of NCC, ex-military quota, paraplegics and sports quota certificates were given the opportunity to attend the Government Polytechnic Support Center in Vijayawada.

It is a known fact that the AP ECET-2020 exam is conducted to enable students who have completed the Diploma in Engineering to pursue further higher technical education. The tests were conducted online on September 14 at 79 centers in the state. While 31,891 people appeared for the exams where 30,654 people were qualified with 96.12 percent pass rate. Of those who qualified, 25,160 were men and 6731 were women.

The candidates who appeared for the AP ECET examination are advised to visit the website portal mentioned below to check the schedule @https://apecet.nic.in/Default.aspx