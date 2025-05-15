AP ECET Results Announced: Over 93% Pass Rate

  • Menu
Highlights

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) were released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur on Thursday.

Out of the 34,224 candidates who sat for the examination, an impressive 31,922 students, representing 93.26 per cent, successfully qualified. B. Durga Prasad, the AP ECET convener, confirmed the results, highlighting the strong performance of the candidates.

